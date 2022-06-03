ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ALDOT talks timeline for road construction projects

By Aajene Robinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who hits the road in Tuscaloosa has noticed – and complained – about all the road work going on, especially along U.S. Highway 82 in Northport. The work happening there stretches from Rice Mine Road...

Downtown Tuscaloosa event center coming closer to fruition

The city of Tuscaloosa is taking the next steps toward designing and building an event center downtown, and on Thursday Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox offered a look at what that process might entail. Maddox met with city and local business leaders for a discussion on the proposed event center, which...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Talladega gets Main Street Alabama designation to foster growth

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega has been accepted into a top non-profit organization to help it to make a comeback. This new Main Street Alabama designation helps communities statewide to spark new investment and growth. But the city has already done a lot to attract the...
TALLADEGA, AL
Tuscaloosa residents commemorate 58th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For many in Tuscaloosa, First African Baptist Church is more than a church. The building, a place of refuge for those attacked on Bloody Tuesday, holds memories of the struggles of the past. Residents recognized the foot soldiers who paved the way to integrate the city for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday. Watch the full story above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Urban Construction
Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama

Public Fishing In Tuscaloosa Alabama. Find more fishing places in tuscaloosa county: Fishing guides & outfitters fishing lakes and rivers. In 2007, readers who responded to the tuscaloosa news' “seven wonders of alabama” survey ranked hurricane creek behind only the native american indian mounds at moundville. These lakes range in size from 13 to 184 acres for a total of 1,912 surface acres. Drakes sporting clay and shooting preserve.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
Cahaba Heights apartment complex sells for $71.4 million

A Birmingham area apartment complex sold recently for $71.4 million. Colony Woods, a 414-unit property in Cahaba Heights, was acquired by Arcan Capital, a commercial real estate agency based in Marietta, Ga. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Brown and Craig Hey represented the seller, Forum Investment Group, a Denver-based investment group....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of people flooded the Magic City on June 4 for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert. It’s the largest event at Protective Stadium since it opened just one year ago. “I’m just so exhilarated and looking forward to this,” said Sharon Barr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Newborn killed in crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5. Authorities say the infant was injured when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a guard rail and then a tree. The baby died on the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Aviation Industry Taking Off in Selma-Dallas Co. Area

Some high-tech — and high-paying new jobs — are on the way to the Selma-Dallas County area. Craig Field Airport in Selma — will soon become the home of the country’s first remote tower air traffic control center — and training academy. The aviation industry...
SELMA, AL

