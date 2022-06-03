ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Range Bank Marquette Community Picnic June 10, 2022

 3 days ago

Please join us in celebrating our 135th Anniversary on Friday, June 10th...

WLUC

Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Ishpeming, and L'Anse got a helping hand on Sunday from NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming. The group sent more than 250 volunteers to various parts of three u-p communities. Volunteer Nate Meyer of Ishpeming says it feels rewarding to put work into his own town.
ISHPEMING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Abandoned Clark Mine in Copper Harbor, Michigan

Way up in the Upper Peninsula is an undetermined number of old mines. Iron, copper, etc. Undetermined because there are still some that have been abandoned, taken over by the overgrowth, lost, and forgotten by time. Every now and then, an explorer traipsing thru the Michigan wilderness comes across an old mine that is undocumented.
COPPER HARBOR, MI
WLUC

Women-owned Iron County cannabis cultivation celebrates opening

MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new women-owned business comes to Iron County. MC3 Botanicals cut the ribbon on its cannabis cultivation facility Friday. Starting as baby plants, cannabis plants grow inside the MC3 Botanicals facility. The company started in 2018 and it took three years to complete a $1 million facility.
MLive

1 Michigan beach closed due to bacterial contamination

As the weekend approaches, there's just one Michigan beach closed for unsafe swimming conditions. That means there are plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state's lakes and rivers. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Beach Guard system posts notifications...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

SUV/semi crash injures Gladstone woman

WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI— A Gladstone woman was seriously injured in a crash between an SUV and a semi Thursday. Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post say it happened around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of US-2/41 and Lake Bluff Road in Wells Township. A white SUV driven by...
WLUC

Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of US-2/41 and Lake Bluff Rd. in Wells Township on Thursday at 7:50 p.m. Investigators from the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post say a white SUV driven by a 72-year-old Gladstone woman was northbound on US-2/41 and attempted to turn left on Lake Bluff Rd., turning into the path of a southbound semi driven by a 57-year-old male from Medford, WI. The highway had to be shut down for approximately an hour.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
#N Front St
WLUC

Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man was killed at Norway Speedway Friday night. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says a 65-year-old man died after a race car hit him at the speedway around 9:15 p.m. Investigators did not release the man's name. The sheriff's office...
NORWAY, MI

