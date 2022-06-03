Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

Drivers in Los Angeles can expect increased traffic and several road closures this week as President Biden and leaders from the Western Hemisphere gather in the city for the ninth Summit of the Americas, officials said. The United States is hosting the gathering for the second time since 1994, drawing...
The weeklong Summit of the Americas opens Monday, bringing world leaders from several nations to downtown Los Angeles. The summit will start on Monday and run through Friday. That means a week of street closures and heavier-than-usual traffic in downtown LA, especially around the Convention Center. Here's what to know...
For people just entering the market: There are no “starter homes” in the high-dollar parts of town.
Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
Southern California officials have started to install devices to limit the water flow to homes that are using too much. According to KABC, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves communities in western Los Angeles like Calabasas and Agoura Hills, has installed four water flow restrictors since last Wednesday.
A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
Korean BBQ.(Photo by author) The prohibition on home and commercial gas appliances in Los Angeles may leave Asian businesses behind. The Los Angeles County City Council approved a measure last Friday prohibiting the use of most home and commercial gas appliances in order to cut carbon emissions and battle climate change.
It's symbolic of so many things in life, including the passing of time, how longstanding traditions can change, and the way our feelings naturally evolve about the places we live and love. The concept of flow can also be used to describe how a springtime event can flow downriver to...
A small brush fire forced evacuations Sunday in Santa Barbara. The Bridge Fire burned about 8 acres, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. Evacuations for the area of Cieneguitas Roadd and Calle Caridad, west of Winther Way, and north of Foothill Road were lifted at about midnight.
Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a brush fire Sunday that burned about 60 acres in a Coachella Valley community. Containment of the fire in the Thermal area was at 10 percent early Sunday. The fire started late Saturday in an area with heavy brush. Power was interrupted for about...
LOS ANGELES - The city of Los Angeles is hosting the Ninth Summit of the Americas this week, a meeting of leaders from across North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. The summit stretches from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10. This week's summit will be the...
On the eve of critically important local elections, Los Angeles is in a bad mood. “The streets are dirty, they need to empty the trash cans, there’s tagging, there’s homeless people everywhere,” Alejandra Montiel said at a bus stop in Boyle Heights. I heard similar laments repeatedly...
A report of a carjacking in the San Gabriel Valley led to a pursuit Monday on streets and freeways in the Los Angeles area. The pursuit began before 11 a.m. after a report of a carjacking in San Dimas, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles. Details about the carjacking were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose another three cents Sunday to $6.351, reaching a record high for the ninth consecutive day. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, including 5.5 cents Saturday, according...
