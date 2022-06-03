The Salvation Army commemorates National Donut Day and the legacy of the 'Donut Lassies'

Williamsport, Pa. — During Williamsport's First Friday on June 3, the Salvation Army will celebrate the history and joy of donuts on National Donut Day.

The organization's First Friday table will feature activities, giveaways, and antique World War I photographs on display.

The Salvation Army has a special connection to the history of Donut Day: they created the Donut Lassies' original recipe.

National Donut Day was founded in 1938 as a fundraiser to help people during the Great Depression, and to honor the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies from World War I.

During the war, a group of brave women from the Salvation Army called the Donut Lassies made history by delivering donuts to soldiers on the front lines, providing a massive morale boost to thousands.

In 1917, the Salvation Army's USA National Commander Evangeline Booth dispatched officers and volunteers to France to set up makeshift huts stocked with essential goods where American Expeditionary Forces could stop in for supplies as well as spiritual and emotional support.

In one of these camps, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance came up with the idea to fry up "a taste of home," first making and handing out 150 donuts per day.

According to Salvation Army lore, production eventually increased to 9,000 donuts every day for visiting "doughboys."

“For us, the donut is a symbol of the hope and comfort that The Salvation Army has provided for well over a century,” explains Major Sheryl Hershey, officer/pastor of the Williamsport Corps. “Today, whether it’s international support for Ukrainian refugees or the many programs and services we provide locally for those in need, you can still count on The Salvation Army to be there—serving on the front lines.’”

For more information about National Donut Day or to download the Donut Lassies’ original recipe, visit www.SalArmy.us/DonutDay .