Williamsport, PA

The Salvation Army commemorates National Donut Day and the legacy of the 'Donut Lassies'

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — During Williamsport's First Friday on June 3, the Salvation Army will celebrate the history and joy of donuts on National Donut Day.

The organization's First Friday table will feature activities, giveaways, and antique World War I photographs on display.

The Salvation Army has a special connection to the history of Donut Day: they created the Donut Lassies' original recipe.

National Donut Day was founded in 1938 as a fundraiser to help people during the Great Depression, and to honor the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies from World War I.

During the war, a group of brave women from the Salvation Army called the Donut Lassies made history by delivering donuts to soldiers on the front lines, providing a massive morale boost to thousands.

In 1917, the Salvation Army's USA National Commander Evangeline Booth dispatched officers and volunteers to France to set up makeshift huts stocked with essential goods where American Expeditionary Forces could stop in for supplies as well as spiritual and emotional support.

In one of these camps, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance came up with the idea to fry up "a taste of home," first making and handing out 150 donuts per day.

According to Salvation Army lore, production eventually increased to 9,000 donuts every day for visiting "doughboys."

“For us, the donut is a symbol of the hope and comfort that The Salvation Army has provided for well over a century,” explains Major Sheryl Hershey, officer/pastor of the Williamsport Corps. “Today, whether it’s international support for Ukrainian refugees or the many programs and services we provide locally for those in need, you can still count on The Salvation Army to be there—serving on the front lines.’”

For more information about National Donut Day or to download the Donut Lassies’ original recipe, visit www.SalArmy.us/DonutDay .

NorthcentralPA.com

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro fundraises over $65,000 for cancer transport van

Travel will now be easier for cancer patients from UPMC Wellsboro to UPMC Williamsport, thanks to community donations toward a new transport van. This year’s Friends of UPMC Wellsboro campaign exceeded its goal and raised more than $65,000 toward the purchase of a new van for transporting patients from the northern tier to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport. Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local. This year, community member contributions totaled $41,174, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 contribution from C&N. Additionally, the Horace B. Packer Foundation contributed $20,000.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Civil War fashion talk slated for June in Bradford County

Troy, Pa. — A specialist in Civil War fashion will be presenting at the Bradford County Library at the end of June. Carol Wooley will present at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, focusing her talk on women's fashions of the mid-nineteenth century, and the role men played in shaping women’s fashions. A Chicago native, Wooley holds degrees in history, Library Science, English, and reading. She has taught all grades,...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New $2.8 million museum being constructed in Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pa. — Construction of a new $2.8 million museum will ensure the preservation of historic events and artifacts from Gettysburg. The Adam County Historical Society was awarded the funds for the project through the PA Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program. This money will be used to develop a special climate-controlled environment for the extensive collection of artifacts. The Beyond the Battle Museum, 29,000 square feet in size, will feature exhibits...
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

WASD Education Foundation grants $4,000 to support summer reading

Williamsport, Pa. — Elementary libraries in the Williamsport school district will receive $4,000 in grant funding to revive its summer reading program. With just days to go before summer vacation, the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) announced the funding to WASD’s elementary library system in support of the district’s revival of its #MillionairesRead Summer Reading Program. Grant dollars will be used to purchase brand-new books to recognize and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
Lancaster Farming

Family Perseveres in Return to Dairying

THOMPSON, Pa. — After Mike Cottrell sold his dairy cows in April 2021, he looked to the sky and had a message for someone above. “I told Dad I’m sorry,” he said. “It broke my heart to sell them.”. A year earlier, Cottrell’s father, Emerson, died...
THOMPSON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

