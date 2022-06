Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Inditex saw net income soar in the first fiscal quarter ended April 30 despite pausing business in Russia and Ukraine due to the conflict in the region. The fast-fashion giant, parent of brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka, posted an 80 percent profit uptick year-on-year to 760 million euros, with robust performance across all regions, and in the U.S. in particular.More from WWDVeronica Beard Resort 2023Chanel Métiers d'Art 2022Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris The company said it made a provision of 216 million euros to cover all of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO