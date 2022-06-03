ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

One Person Dead, Another Rushed to Hospital in Richmond House Fire: Report

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

An early morning house fire in south Richmond killed one person and sent another to the hospital, reports said.

The blaze broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a house on Decatur Street near Route 1, according to WTVR . Firefighters said one of the residents died in the fire and another needed to be taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Rescue workers didn't release any information about the victims, but a woman who showed up said her grandparents lived in the home, WTVR said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:15 a.m.

