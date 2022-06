We're going back to Gotham City – Joker 2 is officially moving forward, with star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips confirmed to be returning. Phillips shared a photo of the cover of the sequel's script on Instagram, along with a photo of Phoenix reading the screenplay. Although talk of a second Joker movie has been in the air since the original movie was released, this is the first official confirmation from those involved. Phillips' Joker co-writer Scott Silver is also returning for round two.

MOVIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO