School may be out but the Redwood Empire Food Bank is stepping up for kids breakfast and lunches. From today until August 12th, the Redwood Empire Food Bank will running it’s Summer Lunch program which will offer free and healthy breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under across Sonoma County. Any child can get a free breakfast and lunch at one of the program’s 44 meal sites, Some sites offer ready-to-eat meals on site Monday through Friday each week while others will be grab-and-go open one day a week. The program has been around since 2004 and served over 75,000 meals last year.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO