Mr. Alex Callaway, 33

Lester David French, III, 78, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022 at Baptist Health, Paducah. Lester was born in New Hampshire on December 30, 1943 to the late Lester David French, Jr and Lena Stern French. He served our country in the United States Army. Lester worked as a Software Engineer. He had a great love for the outdoors whether it was working in his yard, birdwatching, admiring the wildlife or fly fishing for trout. He and his wife, Landra, enjoyed traveling to the mountains where they would tent camp. Together, they published an article over Middle Eastern dance. Lester also enjoyed spending time creating graphic design and reading.
