Politics

NY lawmakers pass bills to tighten state gun laws, including raising the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle

By Rob Frehse
CNN
 3 days ago
New York state lawmakers passed several bills on Thursday to tighten state gun laws, including a bill that would raise the minimum age to 21 to buy a semiautomatic...

Comments / 95

Gary Campbell
3d ago

again Democrats hurting legal gun owners while doing nothing to criminals besides helping them commit more crimes Democrats are the criminals best friend

Reply(1)
59
Eric
3d ago

All this is is pandering for votes and feel good politics. There isn't a single bill about gun reform that has stopped a single crime in which a gun is used. When will these so called leaders actually address the root of the problem?

Reply(1)
35
Jerre Huckeba
3d ago

laws made by people that no nothing about guns. What else would you expect from people that likely don't even have a driver's license?

Reply(4)
31
