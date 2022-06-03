ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Mr. Howard Wayne Hill, 79

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

Mr. Howard Wayne Hill, age 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Continue Care at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. Mr. Hill was born in Murray, Kentucky on February 9, 1943, to the late Audrey Ray Hill and Autumn A. (Duncan) Hill. Mr. Hill worked as...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall County Daily

Alice Summers, 79

Alice Summers, 79, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Summers was retired from the registration department at Western Baptist Hospital. She was a Paducah Ambassador, a member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended 12 Oaks Baptist Church where she was a member of the Radiant Ruth Sunday School Class.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Margaret Frances Gooch, 86

Margaret Frances Gooch, 86 of Paducah died Wednesday June 1, 2022 at her home. She is survived by three step-sons; Larry and David Gooch both of Paducah. And John Gooch of Colorado. Six sisters; Christina Crouch of Paducah, Mary Lou Cain of Kanas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Littleton of Virginia, Audrey Jaramillo of Texas, Mary Ann Alexander of Paducah, and Jane Flynn of Paducah. Two brothers; John Champy of Magnolia, Arkansas and David Champy of Paducah. Three grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Velda Buchanan, 66

On June 3, 2022, Velda Buchanan, 66, of Murray, KY, received her eternal reward while surrounded by her family. Velda was born July 11, 1955, and spent her life bringing joy and laughter into the world. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1974 and in 1997, Velda (Miller) fell in love with Real Estate and spent her career as Realtor with Grey’s Properties. She served on the Calloway Co Board of Realtors including serving as president two times. She served on numerous committees and community projects. She was instrumental in the formation of the Western KY Regional MLS.
MURRAY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Linda Dixon Terrell, 77

Linda Dixon Terrell, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2022, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Linda was born in Paducah, Kentucky on November 12, 1944. Linda’s first career began by teaching visually impaired children in Augusta, Georgia. Once she retired from the teaching profession Linda then made the brave decision to attend SIU law school at the age of 44. During her legal career, she worked much of her law career at the McCracken County Attorney’s Office as a domestic violence prosecutor and then as child support attorney. But Linda’s true passion in life, apart from her family, was her love for her Lord. It motivated everything she did and showed in the way she treated everyone around her. She was generous to a fault. And despite the almost constant pain she endured for many years, she was an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her for her strength, grace, courage, and love and service to others.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Paducah, KY
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Almo, KY
City
Murray, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Marshall County Daily

Lisa Morehead, 53

Lisa Morehead, age 53, of Kevil, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Lisa was born in Paducah on August 24, 1968 to John “JM” Mont Wray and Georgia Carroll Jones Wray. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to church. She was a member of New Liberty Methodist Church.
KEVIL, KY
Marshall County Daily

Miguel Gutierrez, 48

Miguel Gutierrez, 48, of Paducah, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Miguel was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 20, 1974 to Miguel Gutierrez, Sr. and the late Emma Diaz. He loved to cook and worked for many years as a cook in the restaurant business. Miguel would often spend his free time listening to music, reading or watching one of his favorite movies. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Miguel will be remembered for how funny he was and his incredible sense of humor.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Traffic Stop Nets Two Arrests

On June 4th at approximately 3:45pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Ln. The vehicle was a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by Troy C. Cowart of Kevil, KY. and occupied by James G. Bates-Walls of Golconda, IL. During the investigation, it...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Hill
Person
Frank Hill
Person
Jordan Dawson
Person
Jean Hill
Marshall County Daily

Marshals finish third, claim four State Track titles

Marshall County track and field brought home four state titles after competing in the KHSAA State Track and Field Championships. As a team the Marshall County boys took third in the state with 66.50 points, behind first place St. Xavier with 81 points and second place Male with 72. The top three teams distanced themselves from the field. Dupont Manual won the girls team title.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess (46) of Fancy Farm.

Mr. Burgess had active warrants for Fleeing and Evading from a previous pursuit. The pursuit led officers onto State Highway 307 in Carlisle County. Mr. Burgess wrecked the 2004 Honda Motorcycle he was operating north of County Road 1141 on KY 307. He then fled on foot into a wooded area.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy