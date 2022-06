Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock are back with a summer-ready drop of their collaboration, which first debuted back in March. The release features a total of four styles, including Birkenstock’s signature Arizona slides and Boston clogs. The former is given a PVC makeover in white and black, perfect for days at the pool or the beach. The clogs, on the other hand, arrive in black-and-white polka dots, which are also applied to the new Rodra sandals. Each silhouette is complete with Birkenstock’s recognizable buckle detailing on the upper and straps.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO