ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBTuL_0fzS004h00

The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, June 2, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA .

As prices continue to climb, President Biden acknowledged this week that there is little he can do to immediately alleviate this financial burden on Americans. However, there have been reports this week that the White House is considering a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia where Biden would meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, making it likely that oil exports and ways to bring down gas prices in the U.S. would be a topic of discussion among the two leaders.

Tensions with Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed specifically , have been high since the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. U.S. intelligence later revealved the Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi’s murder.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas, TX metro area and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of June 2.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and New York—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

You may also like : Free to use gas price widgets

Dallas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.44
— Texas average: $4.34
— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Week change: +$0.11 (+2.5%)
– Year change: +$1.69 (+61.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.44 (6/2/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.06
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)
– Year change: +$2.16 (+74.7%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.31 (5/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Napa, CA: $6.50
#2. San Francisco, CA: $6.49
#3. San Rafael, CA: $6.49

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $4.07
#2. Albany, GA: $4.10
#3. Warner Robins, GA: $4.11

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano community profile: Steve Stoler

Without Steve Stoler, our sacred job of bringing the news of Plano to its residents would be difficult, if not downright impossible. Stoler is the Director of Media Relations for the city of Plano, a post he has held since December 2013. His tenure with the city came after a 34-year career in broadcast journalism, ending with an Emmy Award-winning stint with WFAA. He reflected on these experiences in his book, “Tonight at Ten: A TV News Reporter’s Stories Behind the Stories.”
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Washington, TX
City
Albany, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Dallas, TX
Traffic
State
Hawaii State
CBS DFW

'Just hold on,' experts warn summer electric bills expected to soar

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You might want to sit down when you open your electric bill this summer. Rates are high - and expected to get higher. Summer months in Texas traditionally equal higher electric bills, but experts said this year will bring extra sticker shock if you aren't locked into a contract that goes through the summer."For some people, it's probably up 50% to 70%," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. "If you are paying $100, you're probably going to be paying $150, $170." Bullock said Texas' deregulated electricity market has typically meant low commodity prices....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Exports#Americans#The White House#Saudi#World Population Review
blackchronicle.com

Inside Dallas’ tiny, 10-seat restaurant, Tatsu

Nothing about Tatsu, a brand new omakase restaurant in Dallas, is a secret. However the whole lot about it feels prefer it must be. This tiny Deep Ellum restaurant has no menu and doesn’t enable tipping. It’s a strikingly modern place snuggled inside one of many oldest business buildings in Dallas, the Continental Gin Constructing, relationship again to 1888. This very new but very outdated place can host simply 10 folks at a time.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KDAF

KDAF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy