Two public hearings set for Tuesday in Tompkins County

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO