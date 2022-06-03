Two public hearings set for Tuesday in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County may get more liberties in the workplace. A proposed policy update would allow some county officials to work remotely three days a week, instead of two. Deputy County Administrator Amie Hendrix says the update has advantages. The county legislature votes on...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cecil A. Malone Drive bridge in Ithaca will close for nearly 6 months to be replaced. The Cecil A. Malone Drive Bridge Replacement Project begins on June 14th. There will be a traffic detour, and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be constructed outside the construction zone.
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — More electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to Cortlandville. Town board members met last week to discuss installing chargers at Ted Testa Park and Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. The Cortland Voice reports the town is considering a partnership with New Jersey-based company Greenspot Charging.
Oswego County, just north of Syracuse, has among the least expensive homes in New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020 using data from the National Association of Realtors. Oswego County is 10th on the list with a typical monthly mortgage payment of $425.
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are spreading the word on sun safety. The county legislature is set to name June as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Officials say routine screenings and self-examinations can help catch cancers early on. They urge residents to seek medical advice for any abnormal spots.
The sun warmed the crisp air Saturday as thousands lined Liberty Street in Bath to mark the importance of the dairy industry in Steuben County, marking the 66th year of the Dairy Festival. The Big Blue Band of Haverling High School led local six bands as the parade featured dozens...
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A free rabies clinic for area pet owners. Tompkins County announcing the Enfield Highway Department will host a vaccine clinic at the garage on 475 Enfield Main Road on Thursday, June 9th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs, cats, and ferrets are welcome. Dogs must be leashed, cats and ferrets must be in a carrier.
The special election to fill the seat left vacant by Tom Reed’s unexpected resignation as congressman for the 23rd Congressional District will be held August 23rd. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring the fourth Tuesday of that month as the date for the election. The current 23rd Congressional District consists of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates Counties.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Legislators have given the first step of approval for Steuben County’s legislative district lines to address population changes, marking the first major change in districts in decades, according to officials. The Steuben County Legislature has given its “initial endorsement” to local legislative lines, according to an announcement from the county. The […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- A scheduled Borough Council meeting May 27 to hire a secretary erupted into screams, jeers, insults and applause. While the official meeting only lasted nine minutes, WENY obtained from one of the people at the meeting an over 24-minute video recording. The only agenda item for...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 22 large scale renewable energy projects throughout the state with two planned for Cayuga County and one for Tompkins County. According to a press release, Harvest Hills Solar 2 will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the Towns of Genoa and Venice while SunEast Scipio Solar will build an 18-megawatt facility in Scipio.
A resolution to remove two members of the city of Geneva’s police budget advisory committee over anti-police comments prompted an outburst by one City Council member. In citing Mayor Steve Valentino’s resolution at the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Laura Salamendra claimed those who are critical of the city’s police department are unfairly targeted.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Starbucks on College Avenue in Ithaca is closing. Company officials say unsafe work conditions and low customer attendance are reasons for the closure, but officials in Ithaca believe it’s union busting. Three Starbucks stores in the city voted to unionize. Alderperson Patrick Mehler,...
ITHACA, N.Y.—After around 2-3 months of being inoperational, the security cameras on the Ithaca Commons have come back online. The fiber feeding the footage captured by the cameras to the City Hall was accidentally severed during the ongoing construction of the Asteri Ithaca project and Green Street Parking Garage in late March or early April. In a pending FOIL request with the City of Ithaca, The Ithaca Voice is seeking the exact date of the accident.
A Jubilee will be held this weekend in Clay to rally support for the Burnet Road community. Onondaga County has been acquiring property along the corridor in an effort to expand the 1,150 acre White Pine Commerce Park, which is adjacent to Burnet Road. The county has said it may eventually seize property using eminent domain if owners refuse to sell.
The spongy moth is coming back. Previously known as the gypsy moth, the nuisance is expected to return to New York this summer. Trees and foliage could be damaged as result of the passing. The spongy moth is an invasive species that caused damage to leaves and foliage in 2021....
Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court.
Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it.
The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...
Comments / 0