Tompkins County, NY

Two public hearings set for Tuesday in Tompkins County

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County residents can share their thoughts on two...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials may get extra day of remote working

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County may get more liberties in the workplace. A proposed policy update would allow some county officials to work remotely three days a week, instead of two. Deputy County Administrator Amie Hendrix says the update has advantages. The county legislature votes on...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca bridge replacement will take six months

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cecil A. Malone Drive bridge in Ithaca will close for nearly 6 months to be replaced. The Cecil A. Malone Drive Bridge Replacement Project begins on June 14th. There will be a traffic detour, and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be constructed outside the construction zone.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville considers constructing more charging stations

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — More electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to Cortlandville. Town board members met last week to discuss installing chargers at Ted Testa Park and Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. The Cortland Voice reports the town is considering a partnership with New Jersey-based company Greenspot Charging.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County to name June ‘Skin Cancer Awareness Month’

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are spreading the word on sun safety. The county legislature is set to name June as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Officials say routine screenings and self-examinations can help catch cancers early on. They urge residents to seek medical advice for any abnormal spots.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County holds 66th Dairy Festival

The sun warmed the crisp air Saturday as thousands lined Liberty Street in Bath to mark the importance of the dairy industry in Steuben County, marking the 66th year of the Dairy Festival. The Big Blue Band of Haverling High School led local six bands as the parade featured dozens...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Free rabies clinic in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A free rabies clinic for area pet owners. Tompkins County announcing the Enfield Highway Department will host a vaccine clinic at the garage on 475 Enfield Main Road on Thursday, June 9th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs, cats, and ferrets are welcome. Dogs must be leashed, cats and ferrets must be in a carrier.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Special Election to Fill Tom Reed’s Congressional Seat Set for Aug 23

The special election to fill the seat left vacant by Tom Reed’s unexpected resignation as congressman for the 23rd Congressional District will be held August 23rd. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring the fourth Tuesday of that month as the date for the election. The current 23rd Congressional District consists of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates Counties.
U.S. POLITICS
#Politics Local
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Legislature endorses major district line changes

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Legislators have given the first step of approval for Steuben County’s legislative district lines to address population changes, marking the first major change in districts in decades, according to officials. The Steuben County Legislature has given its “initial endorsement” to local legislative lines, according to an announcement from the county. The […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

'The best thing for this town is for you to resign'; Lawrenceville Borough council meeting gets heated between residents and officials

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- A scheduled Borough Council meeting May 27 to hire a secretary erupted into screams, jeers, insults and applause. While the official meeting only lasted nine minutes, WENY obtained from one of the people at the meeting an over 24-minute video recording. The only agenda item for...
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
informnny.com

Black bear spotted in Onondaga County neighborhoods

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Drop-off recycling in Onondaga County is about to change

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
ithaca.com

Here we go again: Welcome to NY19

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Governor Hochul: Solar Facilities Coming to Cayuga & Tompkins Counties

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 22 large scale renewable energy projects throughout the state with two planned for Cayuga County and one for Tompkins County. According to a press release, Harvest Hills Solar 2 will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the Towns of Genoa and Venice while SunEast Scipio Solar will build an 18-megawatt facility in Scipio.
FL Radio Group

Councilor Lashes Out Against Geneva Mayor, Police for Removing Two From Police Budget Advisory Board

A resolution to remove two members of the city of Geneva’s police budget advisory committee over anti-police comments prompted an outburst by one City Council member. In citing Mayor Steve Valentino’s resolution at the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Laura Salamendra claimed those who are critical of the city’s police department are unfairly targeted.
GENEVA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

After two months, surveillance cameras on the Ithaca Commons have returned

ITHACA, N.Y.—After around 2-3 months of being inoperational, the security cameras on the Ithaca Commons have come back online. The fiber feeding the footage captured by the cameras to the City Hall was accidentally severed during the ongoing construction of the Asteri Ithaca project and Green Street Parking Garage in late March or early April. In a pending FOIL request with the City of Ithaca, The Ithaca Voice is seeking the exact date of the accident.
ITHACA, NY
CITY News

The gavel falls on Fairport Village Court

Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it. The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...
FAIRPORT, NY

