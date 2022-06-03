Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

John Badman|The Telegraph Employees of Wissehr Electric Inc. in Belleville were working Monday on digging and wiring what will be a new concrete base for the overhead traffic light arm on Landmarks Blvd. at the Broadway Connector in Alton. Wissehr crews have been working to do the same at several major intersections around the area in recent weeks. The work is to upgrade the aging infrastructure of the lights and controls which have not been upgraded, in some cases, for decades. Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for the ongoing work. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO