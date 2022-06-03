ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telegraph

Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will host a meet and greet at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Khan featured at river talk

EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton childcare center planned

ALTON - On Wednesday, June 15 at 6:15 p.m., Step By Step will be hosting a small ground breaking ceremony to kick off the construction of their new location at 333 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. Step By Step has been in operation since 1993 with centers in Alton, Bethalto, and Brighton.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Carlinville Chamber regroups, sets Super Summer Weekend

CARLINVILLE — The Carlinville Chamber of Commerce has regrouped and is finalizing plans for this year's Super Summer Weekend on July 29-30. “Mayor (Sarah) Oswald and I had a great meeting last year where she laid out her vision for the community in a post-COVID world, and having a strong Chamber of Commerce to promote the business community was of great importance to her,” said Carlinville Chamber of Commerce President Tim Rhodus.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Not-so-light work

John Badman|The Telegraph Employees of Wissehr Electric Inc. in Belleville were working Monday on digging and wiring what will be a new concrete base for the overhead traffic light arm on Landmarks Blvd. at the Broadway Connector in Alton. Wissehr crews have been working to do the same at several major intersections around the area in recent weeks. The work is to upgrade the aging infrastructure of the lights and controls which have not been upgraded, in some cases, for decades. Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for the ongoing work. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fosterburg#Arch
The Telegraph

Holliday, Barham vie in new district

ALTON - Long-time Madison County Board member Michael "Doc" Holliday is being challenged by Abe Barham in the June 28 primary in the new 8 th District. Because of the census, board boundaries have been redrawn, and three county board seats are being eliminated.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

New Alton sewer work starting this week

ALTON — Illinois American Water has announced 12th Street is again open to traffic following sewer installation. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton by Illinois American Water. The project started in February and will continue into 2023.
The Telegraph

Alton to discuss energy saving projects Monday

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday will discuss allowing the City of Alton to request proposals for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Project. Ward 7 Aldermen Nate Keener, who drafted the resolution, said that this proposal is meant to help with energy conservation measures in the Police and Fire Department buildings and City Hall, specifically by replacing their H-VAC systems. "The equipment in those buildings is over 20 years old," Keener said. "We're experiencing pretty regular failures with them."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Motorcycle Freedom Ride set June 18

ALTON — The first Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride in Alton will be hosted by the Christine L. Brice Foundation, Inc., on Saturday, June 18. The event is a collaborative effort between the foundation, the city and the Alton Juneteenth Committee.
The Telegraph

Summer STEAM Tour set at 11 libraries

ALTON — The Lifelong Learning Institute in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach (OSEO) is partnering with the SIUE STEM Center to offer a Summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Tour at 11 libraries that aligns with the iREAD 2022 summer reading program theme.
The Telegraph

County may lower costs for food truck licenses

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County may consider lowering its food truck permit fees. The Health Department Committee voted Friday 4-1 to reduce the fee from $375 to $175. Currently there are 18 licensed "mobile establishments" in the county, according to Madison County Director of Public Health Toni Corona. The health department charges fees for food permit licenses based on three categories of food establishments, she said.
The Telegraph

Registration begins for Granite City schools

GRANITE CITY — Enrollment and registration is now open for the 2022-23 school year at the Granite City School District. Registration is available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7-11:30 a.m. Friday at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building, 3200 Maryville Road, Granite City.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Military job fair Thursday

ST. LOUIS - RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will present the free St. Louis Veterans Job Fair 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis. According to RecruitMilitary, statistics show veterans lead in returning unemployment to pre-pandemic levels, scoring lowest in the unemployment category at 3% in April. RecruitMilitary helps connect military trained talent with jobs.
The Telegraph

In love with lavender? Visit Tenderloin Farms

If you missed out last year, you have another opportunity to lavish and love locally-grown lavender. Tenderloin Farms, about seven miles north of Edwardsville, has opened for its sophomore season. The Stahlhut Girls - Kim Hansen and Kris Straub - started growing lavender as an experiment. What began as a plot of 80 plants in 2016 has now become more than 1,000 plants, at least 380 of which are in the "U-Pick" area. "We had between 3,500 and 4,000 visitors last June," Hansen said.
The Telegraph

Scott and Mechelle perform Wednesday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King. The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
The Telegraph

Initiative offers enhance pediatric care

ALTON — Patients at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will soon have access to a comprehensive network of pediatric providers through a recently-announced strategic affiliation with SSM Health, a Catholic health care system based in the St. Louis area.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Rookery topic of June 14 talk

ALTON – As a part of their Speaker Series, The Sierra Club will host an event on Tuesday, June 14 at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton to discuss the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Jazz On the Patio slated June 16

GODFREY --  Enjoy an evening of jazz, open to the public and free to attend, at Jazz On The Patio. Bella Milano Catering is hosting the event from  5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16, at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey. RSVP with Hannah at 618-468-3051. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and live music.
The Telegraph

Illinois 4 work planned

HAMEL — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures of Illinois 4 between Blue Spruce Lane and Interstate 55 will start Wednesday, June 8, weather permitting.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy