The Los Angeles Angels need help, badly. Losers of 11 straight, Los Angeles could use one of their most reliable hitters in David Fletcher. Fletcher has been sidelined after undergoing abductor muscle surgery on May 10, and the Angels playoff chances have taken a hit due in part of that. Currently, Los Angeles is in the midst of an 11 game losing streak and is now a game under .500.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO