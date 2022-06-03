ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

One person dead after crash near Junction City

By Asia Fearrington
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person died after a crash late Thursday night near Junction City. This happened at...

www.kezi.com

oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Lane Co., June 6

On June 1st, 2022, shortly prior to 3:00pm, a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Gimpl Hill Rd. and McMorrot Ln. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and found the driver and sole occupant was deceased. He was identified as 44 year old Donavon Brady Hagerman of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicate that the involved vehicle, a 2000 Ford F150 pickup, had been traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck the pole. Hagerman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Lane Co., June 6

Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: Eugene man dead after vehicle crashes into pole

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1, 2022), a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Gimpl Hill Rd. and McMorrot Ln. "Deputies and fire personnel arrived and found the driver and sole occupant was...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WET ROAD CONTRIBUTES TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Investigation reveals driver ran red light before crash involving utility pole

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation revealed a driver a ran a red light before crashing into another car and damaging a utility pole, police said. Blake Bates, 36, of Eugene was behind the wheel of an Audi A3 at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when he ran the red light and colliding with a Subaru Forrester, according to police.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene trespasser arrested after tip from neighbor

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after breaking into a home’s sunroom, Eugene police said. Police said that at about 1 a.m. this morning they received a report from someone on Washington Street that a man was trying to break into their neighbor’s house. Police add that the suspect allegedly gave up on breaking into the house and entered the home’s sunroom, where he started wandering around.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Man arrested for firing multiple rounds in neighborhood in the middle of the night

EUGENE, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies and Eugene Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on Dalton Drive in the Santa Clara area just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 6. Officers located and detained 32-year-old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating human remains found in woods near Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
LOWELL, OR
EDNPub

Crash at Polk/W. 13th under investigation

At 7:27 p.m. on June 4, Eugene Police were called to respond to a crash at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue. The incident prompted a Eugene Police Major Collision Investigation activation. During an investigation, Blake Oren Bates, age 36, of Eugene, was found to have been driving an Audi A3 and failed to obey a traffic device (red light) at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue, colliding with a Subaru Forrester. A utility pole was sheared off its base during the collision. A passenger in the Subaru was transported to an area hospital with injuries and then later released. The driver of the Subaru was admitted for serious, but not life threatening injuries. After the crash, Bates left the scene on foot but was contacted by officers a short distance away and then transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT WRECK

Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
kezi.com

Early morning gunshots lead to arrest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after firing several shots in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said they received several reports of gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Dalton Drive. They said that deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to the scene and arrested Dylan Holmes, 32.
EUGENE, OR
The Bee

Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Lane Co., June 3

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR

