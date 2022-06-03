ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago

Lacey Evans is on the move again. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Lacey Evans has been moved back to WWE SmackDown. Vignettes for her return following WrestleMania 38 originally aired on...

Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
Fightful

Sami Zayn Assists The Usos, Matt Jackson Rips Off Penta's Mask, And More | Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE/AEW fight size update for Friday, June 3, 2022. - The show started with Drew McIntyre stating his intention to challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle. He was then given a birthday present by New Day before being interrupted by The Brawling Brutes. A 6-Man Tag Match was made which Butch would win for his team after hitting Bitter End on Xavier Woods.
WWE
Fightful

Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory Was Nixed From May 23 Raw, Moved To Following Week

The May 23 edition of WWE Raw was slated to have a little bit more on the show. We're told that WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali were set for a segment on WWE Raw, but it ended up getting nixed before the show. The reason that we were given was due to time constraints, and there were no alternative plans made for Ali for the program. There was a mention of Theory possibly helping the beatdown on Cody, but that didn't end up happening.
AUSTIN, TX
