Report: Lacey Evans Moved Back To WWE SmackDown

Major League Wrestling had a successful run in Philadelphia, with the show selling out after the walk-up. Fightful Select has learned a lot more news emerging from the events. The new Samoan SWAT Team, led by Jacob Fatu, is headed for a big push, with Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i joining him. Samu was also present at the show and gave his blessing for the group to use the name. He and Rikishi comprised the original Samoan SWAT Team. Enzo Amore started a feud with Fatu at the tapings, so look for him to feud with them soon.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO