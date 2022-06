Baby formula maker Abbott Nutrition said Saturday that it is restarting production at its Michigan plant after meeting requirements from the FDA. The plant shut down in February after FDA inspectors began investigating four bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the plant. As baby formula supplies dried up nationwide and under pressure from the White House, Abbott entered a consent decree with the FDA that laid out the steps needed to resume production at the facility.

