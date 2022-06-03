Summer marks the 100 deadliest days for drivers

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO