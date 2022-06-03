ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Summer marks the 100 deadliest days for drivers

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County detectives say the burglary and theft happened...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksgf.com

Pursuit From Harrison To Springfield Leaves 2 In Custody

(KTTS News) — Two people are behind bars after a pursuit that started in Harrison and ended near Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin both had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. KY3 says the pursuit started after police in Harrison began chasing a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Teens arrested for vandalizing mural in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city. Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect. Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with...
BUFFALO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Man from Chicago drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Chicago drowned after he jumped off of a cliff Sunday evening. Matthew Greenfield, 30, jumped into the water around 5:30 at the 5.1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Greenfield’s body was found about 90 minutes later.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KTLO

Woman reported missing in Gainesville area

Tiffany Leisure (Photos courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) Authorities are searching for a woman after her mother reported her missing in the Gainesville area on Saturday. Twenty-eight-year-old Tiffany Elizabeth Leisure has reportedly not been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post from the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houstonherald.com

Motorcycle accident leaves Plato man in serious condition

A Plato man was seriously injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash on Slabtown Road about five miles east of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael A. Chew, 60, was hurt when his 1999 Harley Davidson overcorrected and overturned at 7:23 p.m., said Sgt. Dale Pounds. Chew was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
PLATO, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department recognizes officers, 1 civilian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held its annual departmental awards ceremony to honor the outstanding work of SPD staff and community members. “The Springfield Police Department awards program was created to appropriately recognize officers and citizens whose acts or actions are deemed to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A police chase that covered two states ends in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

WATCH: Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield. Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners from trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup. Deputies moved 838 inmates in about eight hours. They reported no issues with the move.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy