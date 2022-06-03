Summer marks the 100 deadliest days for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday marks 30 years since the disappearance of three women from Springfield, a high-profile case known as “The Springfield Three.”. On June 7, 1992, Suzie Streeter, 19, her mother, Sherill Levitt, 47, and her friend, Stacy McCall, 18, vanished without a trace from a home in central Springfield.
(KTTS News) — Two people are behind bars after a pursuit that started in Harrison and ended near Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin both had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. KY3 says the pursuit started after police in Harrison began chasing a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say a car fire behind a south Springfield grocery store is suspicious. Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic Road around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car on fire. The caller to 911 said a person got out of the vehicle and left as it burned.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people after a police chase across the Arkansas and Missouri state lines. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin were arrested after that chase. Both of them had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole believes one of the two is an escapee from Virginia wanted on warrants.
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city. Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect. Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with...
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Chicago drowned after he jumped off of a cliff Sunday evening. Matthew Greenfield, 30, jumped into the water around 5:30 at the 5.1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Greenfield’s body was found about 90 minutes later.
Tiffany Leisure (Photos courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) Authorities are searching for a woman after her mother reported her missing in the Gainesville area on Saturday. Twenty-eight-year-old Tiffany Elizabeth Leisure has reportedly not been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post from the...
A Plato man was seriously injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash on Slabtown Road about five miles east of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael A. Chew, 60, was hurt when his 1999 Harley Davidson overcorrected and overturned at 7:23 p.m., said Sgt. Dale Pounds. Chew was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted of second-degree murder after a deadly pursuit wants his release from prison. Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier sentenced Tommy Morris to 30 years for killing 31-year-old Dana Sowards in 2018. “He was fleeing from the commission of a felony crime. He never...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held its annual departmental awards ceremony to honor the outstanding work of SPD staff and community members. “The Springfield Police Department awards program was created to appropriately recognize officers and citizens whose acts or actions are deemed to...
JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield. Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners from trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup. Deputies moved 838 inmates in about eight hours. They reported no issues with the move.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday reports of a T-Bone crash at West 7th and Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn the westbound lanes...
