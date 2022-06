LCM (50m) 16-year-old Katie Grimes is having one heck of a week. Just a day removed from becoming the third-fastest U.S. girls’ 15-16 performer in the 400 free, Grimes went on to win the 200 back in a time of 2:09.52 at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo. That makes her the 11th fastest performer in the U.S. girls’ 15-16 age group, and is a near two-second drop from her previous lifetime best of 2:11.31 from U.S. International Team Trials this April. At trials, Grimes qualified for the finals of the 200 back by placing eighth in prelims, but scratched the event to focus on the 200 free.

