City Of Stockton Swears-In Its 50th And First Black Police Chief

STOCKTON (CBS13) — On June 2nd, the 50 th police chief in Stockton’s history was sworn in at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.

He beat out current Stockton police members Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance and Captain Antonio Sajor, Jr., along with former Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Chief Commissioner Joe Sullivan.

While he has worked for the San Jose Police Department for the past three decades, the city says McFadden has lived in San Joaquin County for 20 years.

He replaces Eric Jones, who announced he was retiring last year.