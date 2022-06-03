ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Capitol Rally Demands Gov. Newsom Provide Benefits For Immigrant Workers

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 2, immigrant workers and advocates staged a “die-in” at the Capitol.

The purpose of the staged protest was to encourage Gov. Newsom to fund unemployment benefits for excluded immigrant workers.

A total of 58 people could be seen laying on the Capitol lawn signifying the first 10 months of the pandemic when 58% of Covid-related deaths were immigrants, says the group.

Organizers say they have gathered more than 25,000 signatures to support the pilot program.

