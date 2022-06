HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When it comes to gas prices, it seems there is no let-up for drivers in sight. As of Monday, the national average was $4.87 for a gallon of unleaded gas, the highest average ever. According to AAA, the increase in prices is largely due to an uptick in demand that came from Memorial Day travel and the start of summer. The state with the highest average was California at $6.34 and the lowest was Georgia at $4.29.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO