Celebrities

Mandy Moore is Pregnant! See Her Joyful Announcement

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Congratulations to Mandy Moore ! The This is Us star announced she is pregnant with her second baby boy today, and she revealed the news in the sweetest way.

The “Four Moons” singer posted a photo of her 1-year-old son August “Gus” Harrison, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, to Instagram today . She wrote, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

In the adorable picture, Gus is wearing a “big brother” t-shirt, as well as a “G” baseball hat, gray joggers, and white tennis shoes. He’s looking down and holding sticks — just like any other toddler would. Clearly, he is too busy to think about baby news right now!

Moore, who just wrapped up the last season of This is Us and is going on tour for her 2022 album, In Real Life, also wrote, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.”

For those hoping to see her in concert, don’t worry. She is going to figure it out. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Moore announced Gus’s birth on Instagram on Feb. 23, 2021, with a sweet newborn picture. She wrote, “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙.”

She added, “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

On Mother’s Day, Moore shared a sweet family photo to Instagram, writing, “Being your mom is nothing short of the most rewarding and challenging job I’ll ever have. I savor all of it because you are the greatest, Goose, AND it keeps getting better (as everyone told us).”

It’s going to be so cute to see Gus as a big brother!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

