Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City summer meals service to begin

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students in Oklahoma City will be able to enjoy free meals throughout the summer.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Nutrition Services will continue to provide meals for children 18-years-old and younger on select dates through the summer.

Organizers say student IDs will not be required, but children must be physically present to receive meals.

Curbside meals will be provided Monday through Friday, June 6 through June 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Curbside meals will not be provided on Monday, June 20.

Meals will also be provided Monday through Friday, July 1 through July 8, except for July 4.

Curbside service and to-go meals will not be available beginning in July. Meals will need to be consumed on-site.

Families are advised to contact the schools to find out what time meals will be served.

  • Summer Feeding Sites:
    • Arthur Elementary , 5100 S Independence Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
    • Buchanan Elementary , 4126 NW 18th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
    • Cesar Chavez Elementary, 600 SE Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
    • Cleveland Elementary , 2725 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
    • Coolidge Elementary, 5212 S Villa Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
    • Fillmore Elementary , 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
    • Nichols Hills Elementary , 1301 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
    • Rogers Elementary , 4000 N Spencer Rd, Spencer, OK 73084
    • Star Spencer Mid-High , 3001 Spencer Rd, Spencer, OK 73084
    • Taft Middle School, 2901 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
    • US Grant High School , 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
    • Heronville Elementary School* , 1240 SW 29, Oklahoma City, OK 73109

Heronville Elementary School will only be serving meals for June.

