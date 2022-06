The City of Cleveland Planning Commission and Landmarks Commission approved exterior designs for the Sherwin-Williams skyscraper on Public Square Friday. The 36-story building, which should begin visibly rising on what were recently surface parking lots west of the Square within the next two months, will be the fourth-tallest structure in Cleveland when it's completed in 2024. The city commissions gave their thumbs up to include the "Sherwin-Williams" corporate wordmark on top.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO