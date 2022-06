Since I was young, I have despised the act of applying sunscreen. Something about how slimy and thick it feels has always put me off, but as an adult in my mid-twenties (and someone who lives in Hawaii), I know better than to go out in the sun without sunblock. After years of ignoring its gross texture and just applying sunscreen anyway to stay protected, I finally found an SPF option that I not only enjoy wearing, but that also has improved my skin texture, too.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO