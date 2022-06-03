ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (AP) – Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than...

wisconsinrightnow.com

Why Democrats’ Silly Nomination Papers Attack on Tim Michels Is Going Nowhere

The Tim Michels nomination papers challenge is unlikely to derail his campaign. The Democrats’ silly attack against Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is almost certainly going nowhere. Here’s why. The Democrats want the Wisconsin Election Commission to boot Michels off the ballot because he listed the physical location...
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Residents Could See an Increase in Their Energy Bills this Summer

(WBAY) With prices rising for just about everything because of inflation, people could see an increase in their energy bills this summer. Some people may notice their energy bill is raising for the first time in years. We Energies and WPS spokesperson Brendan Conway says this is a result of surging natural gas prices, saying their rates have stayed steady for a couple of years now.
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
vnexplorer.net

Wisconsin: Shooter wounds multiple people during a funeral

The incidents of gun violence in the US are not showing signs of stopping. Just days after the tragic shootout at a school in Texas and within hours of incidents of shooting in New York and Oklahoma, police and local media in Wisconsin said that a shooter wounded multiple during a funeral.
CBS 58

Rolling power outage warning

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This summer brings with it the unpopular potential for rolling power outages. That warning tonight to Wisconsin power companies from the organization that oversees electrical needs across the Midwest. The Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) has Wisconsin in a high-risk category for energy emergencies now through...
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices move closer to $5 a gallon

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 41.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.95/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
GREEN BAY, WI
ktvo.com

Wisconsin students sending hearts down to Texas elementary school

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WLUK) — Some elementary school students in Wisconsin are creating art projects for Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Students at Doty Elementary School in Green Bay created hearts Friday for Uvalde students following last week's tragedy. Second grade teacher Todd Lowney says he hopes this will...
UVALDE, TX

