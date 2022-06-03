ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

For 20th Birthday, Goshen Coffee Unwraps New Branding, Cafe and Roaster

By Howard Bryman
dailycoffeenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlossoming into its 20th spring in business, Southern Illinois’ Goshen Coffee Roasters is celebrating with a fresh rebranding, a new Loring S35 roaster, and a new cafe in St. Louis, Missouri. After housing a number of coffee shops over the past 25 years in the historic St. Louis...

dailycoffeenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Local groups join drivers benefitting from NASCAR weekend

MADISON - The steam from sizzling burgers on the grill circled Bernard Long Jr.'s head Sunday. He was well into his long day of rustling up burgers in an infield stand at World Wide Technology Raceway and there was a long line of hungry race fans waiting as music from a concert blared in the background.
The Telegraph

Horseradish brings hot time in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — It was a hot time in the old town this weekend as the 35th Annual International Horseradish Festival in Collinsville gave a mouth- and eye-watering nod to the spicy root, and the nearby farmers who grow almost two-thirds of the world's horseradish supply.
5 On Your Side

Laura Barczewski hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist and St. Louis native Laura Barczewski as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist. Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor. Before Alabama, Barczewski worked as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WHO-HD Channel 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Edwardsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
Edwardsville, IL
Lifestyle
Illinois Business Journal

Doctor joins regional neurosurgery practice

Neurosurgery of St. Louis, which serves both side of the bi-state area, announced the addition of a board-certified neurosurgeon with ties to the region. Neill M. Wright, MD, who has received national and international recognition as a cervical spine surgeon, comes to NSL with more than 20 years of experience and has performed more than 2,500 cervical spine surgeries thus far in his career. His goal in joining NSL is to improve how cervical spine disorders are evaluated and treated in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Shops#Interior Design#Cafes#Food Drink#Goshen Coffee Roasters#Co Owner#Daily Coffee News#French#Dcn
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

The bombshell indictments that rocked St. Louis politics last week drew indignation from all quarters. The message was clear: This is not how we do our bribery around here. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad face federal bribery-related charges for helping the owner of a small business get tax breaks from the city, among other nefarious activities. That sort of thing is also known in city political circles as “Thursday.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Bob's Seafood in University City to close after 44 years

UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business. The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week. "Thank you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
5 On Your Side

STL businesses bring back face mask mandates as COVID cases surge

ST. LOUIS — A spike in COVID-19 cases is prompting some businesses and at least one major attraction to bring back mask requirements. People are turning to at-home rapid tests, which makes tracking the official number of cases tricky. However, doctors are seeing a 20% positivity rate through laboratory tests, which is up from the 3-4% positivity rate a couple of months ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man carjacked while sleeping in car near Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 33-year-old man that was carjacked near a Forest Park Southeast neighborhood Sunday. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim said he slept in his black 2006 Chrysler 300, in the 4300 block of Arco, and then was awakened by an unknown suspect that entered through the passenger side.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Vietnam War Mural Dedication in Wentzville

On Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, the Wentzville American Legion Post 323 dedicated a 12’ x 18’ foot mural honoring all who served in the Vietnam War effort. This dedication coincided with the annual Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Run for the Wall in Washington D.C. Over 500 riders arrived in Wentzville Monday evening and attended the morning dedication before beginning the next leg of their journey. Colonel Brett Hanke led the devotion and noted that the mural is dedicated to everyone that served regardless of status or location. This includes all five branches of the Armed Forces, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, civilians; everyone. Over 9 million military personnel served active duty during the official Vietnam War era from August 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. The mural is located near the Nation’s First Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 201 W. Pearce Blvd., Wentzville. Ehll’s Western Auto generously donated the west-facing side of the exterior of the building for the mural to hang and it faces the Vietnam War Memorial.
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Guide: St. Louis area farmers' markets

ST. LOUIS — Farmers market season is here and that means an abundance of fresh, local produce. Makers will flood area parks on the weekends and some during the week. Ask just about any St. Louisan and they probably have a go-to farmers' market. From Soulard to Tower Grove and smaller neighborhood markets in-between, here is a list to help get you started this farmers' market season, or if you want to explore other options in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State settles corrections pay dispute; Oracle-Cerner deal gets closing date

Three local St. Louis politicians were arrested on bribery charges Thursday. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted by a grand jury on May 25, which was sealed until the three made their initial court appearances Thursday. The court filings accuse the men of accepting payments in return for support on tax abatements for two properties. Across the state in Kansas City, the Ford manufacturing plant in Claycomo is getting a boost after the automaker announced a $95 million investment in the facility. The company is adding 1,100 union jobs to the plant, and 5,100 jobs to plants in Ohio and Michigan. The move comes as Ford attempts to ramp up production of its electric vehicles across the Midwest. Lastly, a closing date is set for Oracle’s deal to purchase North Kansas City-based Cerner. The acquisition passed antitrust review in Europe, and Oracle plans to close the deal sometime next week.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy