For 20th Birthday, Goshen Coffee Unwraps New Branding, Cafe and Roaster

On Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, the Wentzville American Legion Post 323 dedicated a 12’ x 18’ foot mural honoring all who served in the Vietnam War effort. This dedication coincided with the annual Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Run for the Wall in Washington D.C. Over 500 riders arrived in Wentzville Monday evening and attended the morning dedication before beginning the next leg of their journey. Colonel Brett Hanke led the devotion and noted that the mural is dedicated to everyone that served regardless of status or location. This includes all five branches of the Armed Forces, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, civilians; everyone. Over 9 million military personnel served active duty during the official Vietnam War era from August 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. The mural is located near the Nation’s First Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 201 W. Pearce Blvd., Wentzville. Ehll’s Western Auto generously donated the west-facing side of the exterior of the building for the mural to hang and it faces the Vietnam War Memorial.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO