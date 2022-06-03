CDC: 5 MA counties now listed as “high” risk for COVID spread

CDC map

BOSTON — The number of counties at risk of “high” levels of COVID-19 community spread has dropped in Massachusetts.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control show five counties remain “high:” Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, Barnstable, and Franklin.

Seven counties, including Worcester, Essex, Plymouth, and Dukes, are now listed as “medium” risk.

Bristol County is the only one listed as “low.”

The most recent report from the Massachusetts Department of Health released on June 2 shows the state’s 7-day positivity rate is now at 7.29%, with 2,561 new, confirmed cases. 24 deaths were reported Thursday by DPH. The average age of patients who died was 80.

80 patients were listed in ICU with 24 patients intubated.

The City of Boston still has free walk-through testing for COVID-19 through June at the Anna Cole Community Center.

