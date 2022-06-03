ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC: 5 MA counties now listed as “high” risk for COVID spread

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVHt2_0fzRwOiO00
CDC map

BOSTON — The number of counties at risk of “high” levels of COVID-19 community spread has dropped in Massachusetts.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control show five counties remain “high:” Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, Barnstable, and Franklin.

Seven counties, including Worcester, Essex, Plymouth, and Dukes, are now listed as “medium” risk.

Bristol County is the only one listed as “low.”

The most recent report from the Massachusetts Department of Health released on June 2 shows the state’s 7-day positivity rate is now at 7.29%, with 2,561 new, confirmed cases. 24 deaths were reported Thursday by DPH. The average age of patients who died was 80.

80 patients were listed in ICU with 24 patients intubated.

The City of Boston still has free walk-through testing for COVID-19 through June at the Anna Cole Community Center.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Jack Lee
3d ago

It just like a flu!! Couple days and you just take the flu medication and then recover!!

Reply
7
Related
NECN

Mass. Sending $500 Relief Checks to Low-Income Workers Starting Monday

Over 300,000 low-income essential workers across Massachusetts will begin receiving their second round of stimulus checks this week. The $500 payments were scheduled to be mailed out starting Monday as part of the Baker administration's COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium program. The first set of these payments were announced in February...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

Number of Mass. counties with high COVID levels has dropped to 5, per CDC

The CDC determines community COVID-19 levels each week by reviewing the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area. The health protection agency recommends greater precautions as indicators worsen. Masking in indoor public spaces, including schools, regardless of vaccination status, is only recommended by the CDC when communities reach a high level, though the agency notes that people can wear masks at any level based on personal preference.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Public Health#Dph#Icu#Lcg Boston#Lcgboston#Twitter#Cox Media Group
mybackyardnews.com

GHOST GUNS IN MASSACHUSETTS

MA Lawmakers, Advocates: Steps Needed to Tackle Ghost Guns. Groups advocating for gun safety are raising awareness about the issue of ghost guns in Massachusetts. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms with no serial number, often created by 3D printers or assembled from kits bought online. Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, joined...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

More than 50,000 Massachusetts licenses need to be replaced

BOSTON - Thousands of Massachusetts drivers licenses and identification cards need to be reissued because of a printing mistake.MassDOT says 53,680 have to be replaced because they are missing a fraud protection feature. A Virginia-based printing company notified the RMV in late May about the problem.Replacements will be mailed out starting Monday. Those who receive replacements will also be told to destroy their old licenses. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 2,975 new COVID cases, 12 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,975 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts rose to 7.73% after dropping on Thursday.There were 12 additional deaths reported.Currently, there are 665 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 70 patients currently in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,725,219. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,474.There were 43,302 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

$40,000 worth of fentanyl seized in Maine bust; 6 arrested, police say

ENFIELD, Maine — In Maine, six people are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration claims over half a pound of suspected fentanyl worth around $40,000 was seized during a search warrant. Three Maine residents and three New Yorkers were arrested. Officers said one of the...
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Keller: Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed?

BOSTON - Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed? That's what WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller wanted to learn from party chairman Gus Bickford as Democrats nominated their candidates for statewide office this weekend.Bickford and Keller discussed the 15% convention delegate threshold needed to get on the primary ballot, and the charge that the party is anti-business based on opposition to a ballot initiative that would give gig workers like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers the classification of an independent contractor."It's a pro-worker stance," Bickford said. "We want them to have independence of being able to drive when they want,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Algae blooms prompt advisories for two bodies of water in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials are warning of potentially dangerous algae blooms at two bodies of water with popular recreation areas. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Friday said it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — at Mascoma Lake and Goose Pond. The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and to keep pets away.
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy