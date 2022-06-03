ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Indiana County man arrested on child rape charges

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
(BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HOMER CITY, Pa. — An Indiana County man was arrested on child rape charges on Thursday.

David Gene Crawford, Jr., 46, of Homer City, was charged with a total of 10 felony counts to include rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by threat of forcible compulsion.

On June 2, 2022, state police said they were investigating reports of an alleged incident of sexual assault of a minor by Crawford. Following an investigation and assistance with forensic detectives and other agencies, police determined the alleged sexual assault incidents began in 2020.

Crawford was found by troopers and taken into custody.

He is in the Indiana County Jail on $250,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.

