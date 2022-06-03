Second budget referendum set for Tuesday in Coventry

Coventry Town Manager's Office via Facebook

COVENTRY — After a failed budget referendum last month, the town will hold a second referendum Tuesday to decide the fate of the Town Council’s reduced $44,041,690 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget includes a 3.82% spending increase, down from the 4.28% increase that was proposed in the $44.2 million budget that failed on May 3.

Additionally, the revised budget requires a tax rate of 31.61 mills to fund it, an increase of 0.46 mills, or 1.48%, which is down from the proposed 2.7% tax rate increase.

This tax rate increase would hike taxes for the average property owner by $6.78 a month, or $81 annually, according to town budget documents.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Under the proposed budget, Board of Education expenditures total $28.9 million, a 1.93% spending increase from last year and $75,000 less than what was proposed.

The town’s operating expenditures total $11.05 million, a 4.12% spending increase from last year and $81,750 less than the initial proposal.

In order to reduce the budget from what was previously proposed, the Town Council approved $197,750 of additional spending cuts last month. Some of these cuts include the elimination of the assistant town manager position, the delayed hiring of a public works employee, and cuts made to both the tree removal and sand/salt budget, according to town budget documents.

The council also decided to dedicate more of the town’s pandemic relief funds to a $437,500 transfer to the town’s ambulance fund, which is needed since the town’s 24/7 emergency service has been operating at a loss because of decreased revenue.

Of the federal funds, $250,000 would be dedicated to the emergency service shortfall, instead of the previously proposed $50,000. Councilman John French had argued last month that the town should pay for the entire shortfall with the relief funds in order to reduce the impact on taxpayers.

Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said last month that using federal relief funds to pay the entirety of the shortfall would create a fiscal hole in next year’s budget.

Thomas said Thursday that the reduced budget, if approved by voters, “responds to voters and the economic challenges we currently live with. However, it doesn’t adequately address the needs about which residents have shared concerns, such as road repairs.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.