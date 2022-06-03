ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis vetoes $35M Tampa Bay Rays baseball complex after team’s gun control tweet: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $35 million in government spending for a new practice facility for the Tampa Bay Rays after the baseball team posted a tweet in support of gun control, according to a report.

The move comes just weeks after the GOP governor — and rumored 2024 presidential hopeful — stripped Disney of its self-governing status after the Mouse House came out in opposition to a new law banning explicit sex and gender education for young children.

ln the most recent skirmish, DeSantis penalized the Tampa franchise after a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account took a swing at the nation’s gun laws following the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, according to the news site OutKick.

“This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes,” the tweet read.

The Rays and other sports teams reacted to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News

The Post has sought comment from the Tampa Bay Rays as well as the governor’s office.

The Rays, who have edged out the Yankees to win the AL East the past two years, were hoping that DeSantis would sign off on funding for the new spring training complex in Odessa, Florida.

DeSantis this week signed a $109.9 billion budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 — but killed the funding for the Rays’ facility.

The Rays posted this tweet two days after the massacre in Uvalde.

The horrific May 24 mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, has reignited a national debate about gun control.

The deadly attack came 10 days after another 18-year-old gunned down 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

In the aftermath of the Texas shooting, the Rays and the Yankees both agreed to suspend usual game coverage on their Twitter feeds and instead posted information about gun violence.

The Rays were reportedly counting on state funding for a new spring training complex in Odessa, Florida.
Getty Images

The Rays’ statement that was posted to the team’s Twitter feed began: “We all deserve to be safe — in schools, grocery stores, places of worship, our neighborhoods, houses and America.”

“The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core. The Tampa Bay Rays are mourning these heartbreaking tragedies that took the lives of innocent children and adults,” OutKick reported.

OutKick is a sports media entity that was recently acquired by the Fox Corporation, whose sister company, News Corp., owns The Post.

Margit Curenton
3d ago

haha another one looking to punish people and businesses if they do not agree with what he says or does. took his lessons from TRUMP lol sorry excuse of a man.

Reply(134)
221
LaFrance
3d ago

Then Florida should be denied FEMA money after hurricanes and tropical storms damage DeSantis’ state for denying climate change.

Reply(49)
143
DLEW701
3d ago

So let me get this straight, he claims to be from the freedom of speech party, but he penalizes anyone that speaks out if they don't agree with him. Yeah, that makes sense. While I don't agree with Disney or the Rays, they still have the constitutional right to their opinion, just like DeSantis and every other American. Hypocrisy at it's finest.

Reply(5)
25
