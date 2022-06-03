Ibrutinib with chemoimmunotherapy improved progression-free survival for newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma patients

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO