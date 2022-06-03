Ibrutinib with chemoimmunotherapy improved progression-free survival for newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma patients
Combination chemoimmunotherapy with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib demonstrated improved progression-free survival over standard chemoimmunotherapy for previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in patients 65 and over, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported today at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 1