Cancer

Ibrutinib with chemoimmunotherapy improved progression-free survival for newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma patients

Cover picture for the articleCombination chemoimmunotherapy with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib demonstrated improved progression-free survival over standard chemoimmunotherapy for previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in patients 65 and over, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported today at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual...

MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
IFLScience

Colon Cancer Cell Growth May Be Inhibited By Cannabinoids, Cell Studies Suggest

Beneficial effects of cannabinoids in the management of colon cancer may have been revealed by new research, reports Forbes, as two studies appear to have found that these compounds can inhibit cell growth for the disease. While the research was limited to cell model and cell culture methodologies, together the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Blood test predicts response to immunotherapy

A blood-based tumor biomarker can predict the benefit of immunotherapy to patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. "The findings from this study will help us identify and design better blood-based biomarkers in immuno-oncology," said Young Kwang Chae, MD, MPH, MBA, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and a co-author of the study.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Cancer Cell#Asco
MedicalXpress

High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may boost functional recovery after a stroke

The drug gabapentin, currently prescribed to control seizures and reduce nerve pain, may enhance recovery of movement after a stroke by helping neurons on the undamaged side of the brain take up the signaling work of lost cells, new research in mice suggests. The experiments mimicked ischemic stroke in humans,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Bring My Blood Pressure Down Immediately?

High blood pressure is diagnosed when the force of your blood pressing against the artery wall is too high for an extended period of time. Some people have high blood pressure due to genetics, while others get hypertension (high blood pressure) as a side effect of another condition or medication.
HEALTH

