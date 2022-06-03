Piers Morgan defends viral tweet about ‘global laughing stocks’ Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle stepped out with the royal family for the first time since she spectacularly trashed them in front of the world and Oprah Winfrey — and The Post’s Piers Morgan was watching closely.

The outspoken British commentator — who has long been a vocal critic of the former “Suits” star — took to Twitter to share a snarky joke about Markle’s royal return, which quickly blew up online.

Morgan compiled a series of viral photos showing young Prince Louis wincing and screaming on the Buckingham Palace balcony, before sassily tweeting: “Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?”

The tweet quickly racked up more than 17,000 likes, with many people praising Morgan for saying what they were thinking.

“The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarizes public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Morgan told The Post on Friday. “Most people laughed because they’re now global laughing stocks after all their hypocritical money-grabbing royal-bashing antics.”

However, the host of the new global TV show, “ Piers Morgan Uncensored ,” added: “But Meghan and Harry’s dwindling number of humorless deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world’s biggest victims. This belief, like my tweet, is hilarious.”

Piers Morgan went viral on social media Friday after using images of Prince Louis in a tweet shading Meghan Markle. James Whatling / MEGA

Among the peanut gallery quips on Twitter: “The whole of the UK more like!” one person wrote , claiming all Brits had the same revolted reaction to Markle.

“They got booed going into the service. Hope that’s on Netflix,” another chimed in , referencing the frosty reception Markle and her husband Prince Harry received when they arrived for an event at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Indeed some did take issue with Morgan for singling out Markle during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, given his long history of criticizing her.

“Of all the things that could have been posted on a day of celebration and people coming together, you choose this. Why the need for such nastiness?!” a Twitter user asked.

“I knew you couldn’t go 4 days without mentioning Meghan. But I thought you’d at least refrain the first day out of respect for the Queen…” another sniped.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry are pictured in London on Friday. Its was the first time Markle has seen many royal family members face-to-face since her bombshell Oprah interview in March 2021.

Morgan and Markle were once on friendly terms, with the pair once drinking together in a British pub back in 2016.

“We spent two hours in a pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis, I had a couple of pints, we got on brilliantly,” Morgan explained back in 2018. “And then I put her in a cab, and it turned out to be a cab which took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And the next night they had a solo dinner together, and that was the last I heard from Meghan Markle.”

“She ghosted me,” Morgan then stated. “Meghan Markle ghosted me.”

Piers has long been skeptical of Markle’s motives after she “ghosted” him in 2016. GC Images via Getty Images

see also

The Post columnist has since been skeptical of the star’s motives, and slammed her after she trashed the royal family in her Oprah interview last year.

During that sensational sit-down, the actress — who is biracial — leveled accusations of racism at one unnamed member of the royal family, saying there were “concerns about how dark” her son Archie’s skin would be.

She also claimed she had suicidal thoughts while living in the UK and carrying out duties as a working member of the royal family.

Morgan subsequently rubbished Markle’s claim that her mental health was suffering, and infamously stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after a colleague criticized him for failing to believe her assertions.

Morgan refused to apologize for his remarks and was let go from the top-rated morning show. He has since bounced back with his own show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeTw5HMr9_Z

Meanwhile, Prince Louis became the bona fide star of Thursday’s Trooping of the Colour event, which kicked off the Queen’s four-day-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 4-year-old was caught on camera making a series of exaggerated facial expressions as he joined his family on the Bucking Palace balcony amid huge cheers from the crowd on the Mall

The snaps — which were used by Morgan for his tweet — were beamed around the world, and inspired a series of hilarious memes.