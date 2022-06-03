ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies fire Joe Girardi after dismal start to season

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Joe Girardi’s seat went from hot to up in smoke.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired their manager amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

“It has been frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a release. “While all of us share a responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDGZS_0fzRvXNU00
Joe Girardi was fired by the Phillies on June 3, 2022.
Robert Sabo

Rob Thomson will take over in the dugout for the Phillies.

“I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

Thomson, who spent 10 of his 28 season with the Yankees organization as a bench and third base coach, becomes the 56th manager in franchise history.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciated the confidence Dave has shown in me,” he said. “Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home for the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff, and our fans, I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”

Girardi’s time comes to a close in Philly with a 132-141 record over two-plus seasons. The former Yankees manager spent 10 seasons in the Bronx, leading the team to a World Series title in 2009. Over 14 seasons as an MLB manager, his teams have gone 1120-935.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce Official Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is officially back. On Saturday morning, the New York Yankees officially reinstated the All-Star slugger from the 10-day injured list. Stanton was placed on the injured list in late May due to ankle inflammation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton could return to the lineup as early as this weekend. Clearly, he wasn't kidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Thompson, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Joe Girardi
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rob Thomson#The Philadelphia Phillies#Yankees
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy