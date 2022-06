Click here to read the full article. Coldplay capped off a two-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 5) with an appearance by the Garden State’s own Ambassador, Bruce Springsteen. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took the stage with the band for a pair of songs, “Working on a Dream” and a spare arrangement of “Dancing in the Dark,” the lead single off his 1984 album “Born in the USA,” which was released 38 years ago on June 4. At one point, Springsteen — looking fit in a light blue shirt —...

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO