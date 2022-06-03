ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Donut Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap donuts today

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYV3O_0fzRuuai00

If you’re looking for a reason to leave the house or the office this afternoon, we’ve got you covered. Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day (or National Doughnut Day, if you’re fancy), and tons of businesses are offering free and cheap donuts to celebrate.

Most of these deals are only available today, so throw some pants on and jump in your car before everyone else eats all of the free donuts.

National Donut Day deals, discounts, and freebies

Below, you’ll find all of the shops and stores currently offering deals for National Donut Day. Click on the name of any store to visit its website.

Krispy Kreme

Head to Krispy Kreme and grab any single donut free of charge. Powdered, glazed, covered in sprinkles — whichever donut your heart desires. This promotion is only available in-store on June 3rd while supplies last. No purchase is required.

If you don’t mind spending a few bucks, you can also get a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 when you buy a dozen donuts or 16 minis donuts.

Still on the fence? Krispy Kreme is giving guests who visit select stores this Friday a coupon for June 10th. They will be invited to try a new mystery glaze doughnut next Friday for free. Krispy Kreme says that the mystery glaze is “berry sweet.”

Dunkin’ Donuts

Buy any beverage at Dunkin’ on National Donut Day and get a free donut.

Duck Donuts

Visit a Duck Donuts shop on June 3rd to get a cinnamon sugar donut for free.

Shipley Do-Nuts

On June 3rd, you’ll get a free glazed donut with the purchase of any item at Shipley Do-Nuts. This offer is only available from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time today while supplies last. So if you live near a Shipley, be sure to run out this morning before the offer expires.

Tim Hortons

This week, Tims Rewards Members who purchase a donut via the Tim Hortons App or at timhortons.com will receive a free donut offer to redeem on their next order. You have to scan your registered Tims Rewards card or place a digital order to redeem the free donut offer. This deal is available until Sunday, June 5th, so you don’t have to rush.

If you want to sign up for Tims Rewards, head to this website.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a buy one, get one free donut deal to all 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. It’s available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. This offer is available from June 3rd through June 5th and is in-store only.

If you want to sign up for 7Rewards, head to this website.

RaceTrac

RaceTrac Rewards members can get a free donut at participating RaceTrac locations. You should see the free donut in the RaceTrac app on your phone.

If you want to sign up for RaceTrac Rewards, head to this website.

In addition to the stores listed above, poke around and call local restaurants to see if there are even more deals that you can take advantage of today.

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Firehouse Subs Is Giving Out Free Subs Every Day This Week Based on Your Name

Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount. Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Dunkin Donuts#Doughnut#Food Drink
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Taste Of Home

Here’s Why You Should Get Ice at McDonald’s from Now On

There’s a whole lot to love about McDonald’s—that’s why the fast-food restaurant has been going strong since 1940. You may think you know all the ins and outs of your local Mickey D’s, but there are still employee secrets to be discovered. And no, we’re not talking about the $9 McDonald’s birthday cakes.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

323K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy