National Donut Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap donuts today

If you’re looking for a reason to leave the house or the office this afternoon, we’ve got you covered. Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day (or National Doughnut Day, if you’re fancy), and tons of businesses are offering free and cheap donuts to celebrate.

Most of these deals are only available today, so throw some pants on and jump in your car before everyone else eats all of the free donuts.

National Donut Day deals, discounts, and freebies

Below, you’ll find all of the shops and stores currently offering deals for National Donut Day. Click on the name of any store to visit its website.

Krispy Kreme

Head to Krispy Kreme and grab any single donut free of charge. Powdered, glazed, covered in sprinkles — whichever donut your heart desires. This promotion is only available in-store on June 3rd while supplies last. No purchase is required.

If you don’t mind spending a few bucks, you can also get a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 when you buy a dozen donuts or 16 minis donuts.

Still on the fence? Krispy Kreme is giving guests who visit select stores this Friday a coupon for June 10th. They will be invited to try a new mystery glaze doughnut next Friday for free. Krispy Kreme says that the mystery glaze is “berry sweet.”

Dunkin’ Donuts

Buy any beverage at Dunkin’ on National Donut Day and get a free donut.

Duck Donuts

Visit a Duck Donuts shop on June 3rd to get a cinnamon sugar donut for free.

Shipley Do-Nuts

On June 3rd, you’ll get a free glazed donut with the purchase of any item at Shipley Do-Nuts. This offer is only available from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time today while supplies last. So if you live near a Shipley, be sure to run out this morning before the offer expires.

Tim Hortons

This week, Tims Rewards Members who purchase a donut via the Tim Hortons App or at timhortons.com will receive a free donut offer to redeem on their next order. You have to scan your registered Tims Rewards card or place a digital order to redeem the free donut offer. This deal is available until Sunday, June 5th, so you don’t have to rush.

If you want to sign up for Tims Rewards, head to this website.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a buy one, get one free donut deal to all 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. It’s available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. This offer is available from June 3rd through June 5th and is in-store only.

If you want to sign up for 7Rewards, head to this website.

RaceTrac

RaceTrac Rewards members can get a free donut at participating RaceTrac locations. You should see the free donut in the RaceTrac app on your phone.

If you want to sign up for RaceTrac Rewards, head to this website.

In addition to the stores listed above, poke around and call local restaurants to see if there are even more deals that you can take advantage of today.