ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs misses second straight week of OTA practices

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gs14B_0fzRuJNB00

Over the last few years, the Raiders have done a good job of managing the offseason workload of running back Josh Jacobs. After dealing with some nagging injuries earlier in his career, they like to monitor his work in June and July to keep him fresh for the season.

However, we have yet to see the former first-round pick from Alabama work out at all this offseason. He missed last week’s OTAs and sat out again this week with an undisclosed injury.

Here are the all the players who didn’t practice on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic:

“Running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs, center Andre James, guard Denzelle Good, cornerbacks Darius Phillips and Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins, Neil Farrell Jr., Vernon Butler and Andrew Billings didn’t participate Thursday.

Drake, Jacobs, Good, Mullen, Hankins and Butler didn’t practice during the media practice viewing last week either.”

Because it’s still voluntary OTAs, it’s probably not worth getting too concerned about. But if Jacobs doesn’t practice in some capacity during next week’s mandatory minicamp, then it might be time to worry.

Jacobs is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the team declined his fifth-year option about a month ago. He’s had three really productive seasons to start his career, but his overall durability is his biggest question mark.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Named as Potential Landing Spot for Former Packers Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. Jaire Alexander will be healthy this year and has just signed a massive contract extension. Rasul Douglas is back in Green Bay after signing a three-year deal following his breakout season in 2021. Eric Stokes had a tremendous rookie season and will be even better this year. The odd man out, Kevin King, remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent fit for the veteran cornerback.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Ota#American Football#Kenyan
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders OTAs: Brown, Deablo Rotating Next to Denzel Perryman

The interior linebacking core, led by LB Denzel Perryman, is one of the more riveting stories of the defense at Raiders OTAs. Perryman led the league in tackles in 2021 on his way to a Pro Bowl nod as well. The young rising star, Divine Deablo, showed incredible promise as a rookie. He is a converted safety who now gets mostly middle linebacker reps. Lastly, the Raiders acquired former Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Eagles WR DeSean Jackson’s shocking admission on Donovan McNabb

The 2009 Philadelphia Eagles featured star QB Donovan McNabb and a young DeSean Jackson at wide receiver. Although they ultimately lost in the Wild Card Round after posting an 11-5 record in the regular season, Jackson enjoyed a fantastic campaign, catching nine touchdowns en route to being named to the Pro Bowl.
NFL
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mark Davis Has Attendance Theory: NFL World Reacts

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a theory on why his franchise had a high no-show rate for games during the 2021 NFL season. Davis believes his team had a high no-show rate among fans due to the vaccination requirement. "Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said his COVID-19...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy