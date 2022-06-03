Raiders RB Josh Jacobs misses second straight week of OTA practices

Over the last few years, the Raiders have done a good job of managing the offseason workload of running back Josh Jacobs. After dealing with some nagging injuries earlier in his career, they like to monitor his work in June and July to keep him fresh for the season.

However, we have yet to see the former first-round pick from Alabama work out at all this offseason. He missed last week’s OTAs and sat out again this week with an undisclosed injury.

Here are the all the players who didn’t practice on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic:

“Running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs, center Andre James, guard Denzelle Good, cornerbacks Darius Phillips and Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins, Neil Farrell Jr., Vernon Butler and Andrew Billings didn’t participate Thursday. Drake, Jacobs, Good, Mullen, Hankins and Butler didn’t practice during the media practice viewing last week either.”

Because it’s still voluntary OTAs, it’s probably not worth getting too concerned about. But if Jacobs doesn’t practice in some capacity during next week’s mandatory minicamp, then it might be time to worry.

Jacobs is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the team declined his fifth-year option about a month ago. He’s had three really productive seasons to start his career, but his overall durability is his biggest question mark.