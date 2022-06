Sunday, 5th June, marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day with the theme of “Only One Earth”. And yet we are still in the talking phase rather than implementation and accountability.We are in a race against time. Why, then, are we making commitments of carbon neutrality by 2050?According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2050 is a potential point of no return depending on our carbon budget. This is a race that we have no option but to win by phasing down fossil fuels.Climate change and environmental degradation are caging in the future. The many disastrous...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO