Fire engulfs rail line in Woodland

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in along Country Road 100 A in Woodland quickly spread to nearby train trusses forcing rail lines and power lines to be shut down, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

The fire was contained to around two acres once the flames were knocked down, according to fire officials.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Woodland
