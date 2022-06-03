ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood practicing at right tackle again in OTAs

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUfUO_0fzRtuYV00

One of the biggest questions going into the OTA practices for the Raiders was where would second-year offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood play? After struggling at tackle during his rookie season, he found a home at right guard for most of the season.

But where will he play in 2022 as the Raiders still have a huge hole at right tackle. So far in practices, he’s been taking a majority of his snaps at right tackle.

Here is what Tashan Reed of The Athletic had to say about the former first-round pick during Thursday’s practice:

“Alex Leatherwood was practicing at right tackle and split first-team reps with Brandon Parker during team drills. During media practice viewing last week, he was also observed working mostly at right tackle.

He’s listed as a guard-tackle on the roster, so the Raiders plan for him to work at both spots, but there appears to be an early emphasis on seeing what he’s got to offer at tackle.”

While Leatherwood was certainly better at right guard than right tackle last year, they have more guard depth heading into 2022. Third-round rookie Dylan Parham was working at guard on Thursday and veterans John Simpson and Denzelle Good both of a ton of experience playing inside.

If Leatherwood can prove to be a competent right tackle during the OTA practices and training camp, look for him to get the first crack at that spot during the season. But if he struggles, look for the Raiders to go back to Brandon Parker again and kick Leatherwood inside to guard.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Named as Potential Landing Spot for Former Packers Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. Jaire Alexander will be healthy this year and has just signed a massive contract extension. Rasul Douglas is back in Green Bay after signing a three-year deal following his breakout season in 2021. Eric Stokes had a tremendous rookie season and will be even better this year. The odd man out, Kevin King, remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent fit for the veteran cornerback.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders OTAs: Brown, Deablo Rotating Next to Denzel Perryman

The interior linebacking core, led by LB Denzel Perryman, is one of the more riveting stories of the defense at Raiders OTAs. Perryman led the league in tackles in 2021 on his way to a Pro Bowl nod as well. The young rising star, Divine Deablo, showed incredible promise as a rookie. He is a converted safety who now gets mostly middle linebacker reps. Lastly, the Raiders acquired former Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Ota#Right Guard#American Football#Leatherwood Ins
ClutchPoints

Ex-Eagles WR DeSean Jackson’s shocking admission on Donovan McNabb

The 2009 Philadelphia Eagles featured star QB Donovan McNabb and a young DeSean Jackson at wide receiver. Although they ultimately lost in the Wild Card Round after posting an 11-5 record in the regular season, Jackson enjoyed a fantastic campaign, catching nine touchdowns en route to being named to the Pro Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Panthers want 'no part of' Jimmy G's exorbitant salary

The 49ers want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo but have yet to find a viable destination for the veteran quarterback. Now, one potential suitor reportedly might be off the table. The Carolina Panthers were seen as a possible landing spot for Garoppolo, as the team could be in search of an upgrade over Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy