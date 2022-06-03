Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood practicing at right tackle again in OTAs

One of the biggest questions going into the OTA practices for the Raiders was where would second-year offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood play? After struggling at tackle during his rookie season, he found a home at right guard for most of the season.

But where will he play in 2022 as the Raiders still have a huge hole at right tackle. So far in practices, he’s been taking a majority of his snaps at right tackle.

Here is what Tashan Reed of The Athletic had to say about the former first-round pick during Thursday’s practice:

“Alex Leatherwood was practicing at right tackle and split first-team reps with Brandon Parker during team drills. During media practice viewing last week, he was also observed working mostly at right tackle. He’s listed as a guard-tackle on the roster, so the Raiders plan for him to work at both spots, but there appears to be an early emphasis on seeing what he’s got to offer at tackle.”

While Leatherwood was certainly better at right guard than right tackle last year, they have more guard depth heading into 2022. Third-round rookie Dylan Parham was working at guard on Thursday and veterans John Simpson and Denzelle Good both of a ton of experience playing inside.

If Leatherwood can prove to be a competent right tackle during the OTA practices and training camp, look for him to get the first crack at that spot during the season. But if he struggles, look for the Raiders to go back to Brandon Parker again and kick Leatherwood inside to guard.