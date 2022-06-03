ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exclusive: Kazakhstan renames its export oil to avoid Russia sanctions risk

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4um2_0fzRtdnO00

June 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is changing the name of the oil it exports via Russian sea ports to Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil (KEBCO) to dissociate it from oil originating in Russia in order to avoid sanction risks and issues with financing.

"Due to recent significant geopolitical changes ... and to avoid negative effect of the changes on Kazakh oil exports via Russian ports, from June 2022 the following name for the grade applies - KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil)", Kazakh oil producer CNPC-Aktobemunaigaz that transits its oil via Russian ports said in a written answer to Reuters request.

Four sources in Kazakhstan's oil companies involved in transit via Russian sea ports also confirmed the renaming of their barrels and added that the change to KEBCO will come into effect from Monday for all official documents.

According to one source, the Kazakhstan Energy Ministry is going to ask for authorisation from the government for the official usage of the new grade.

The Energy Ministry declined to comment on the matter.

Russian export blend crude oil (REBCO) or Urals, Russia's flagship crude oil loading from the state's western ports, has recently become difficult to place, especially with European buyers, due to Western sanctions and self-sanctioning by European companies. Earlier this week the EU announced an embargo on Russian oil imports from end-2022. read more

Kazakhstan uses Russian sea ports as a transit route for 20% of its export oil flow, some 13.3 million tonnes in 2021, while oil originated from Kazakhstan is technically not subject to Western sanctions. Kazakh shipments have been repeatedly mistaken for Russian barrels, traders said.

"It's a necessary measure, so that our oil is not sanctioned, while its name clearly shows the country of origin in the documents. Otherwise we have problems opening letters of credit," a trader involved in Kazakhstan's oil transit via Russian ports told Reuters.

Kazakh oil producers hope they can achieve better prices for their oil and sell it easier if it's clearly stated in the documents it does not come from Russia, the sources said.

The Urals oil discount to dated Brent fell to all-time low of more than $30 per barrel from the end of March.

Editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargoes double

European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#European Union#Oil Embargo#Russian#Cnpc Aktobemunaigaz#The Energy Ministry#Rebco#Urals#Western
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

468K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy