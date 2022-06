Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting near Roosevelt Park over the weekend. Police say it was the 12th shooting incident in Burlington in 20222, but Acting Chief Jon Murad says this gunfire incident is a little different from the ones that we have been seeing in the past. This incident took place in daylight, and in a place where families and children frequent.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO