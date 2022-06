HIGHLAND PARK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of The Shops on Elm Place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park for an undisclosed price. The 35,672-square-foot retail center is 87 percent leased to tenants such as The BBQ Pit, Spiffy Entertainment, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Bentley Safety Products, LifeStance and Dr. Gilbert Orthodontics. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Northpond Partners. A private investor completing a 1031 exchange was the buyer.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO