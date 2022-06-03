ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Depository Russia planned to service Eurobonds halts euro transactions

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sftKS_0fzRsstg00
A sign is on display outside Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. A sign reads: "Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo/File Photo

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD), which Moscow had planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, will suspend transactions in euros after the European Union added the entity to its extended sanctions list, the NSD said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russia said it was replacing Citibank, which has stopped servicing the country's Eurobonds, with the NSD, as the country risks its first major external debt default in more than a century. read more

Last week, a U.S. waiver allowing Russia to service its Eurobonds in the original currency of issuance expired.

In response, Moscow proposed a plan that envisaged the need for foreign bondholders to open rouble and hard currency accounts at a Russian bank that would then convert roubles into forex and pay bondholders back via the NSD. read more

The danger of default looms larger now the NSD, a Russian version of western clearing houses Euroclear and Clearstream, has said it will suspend operations in euros.

It will continue transactions in other foreign currencies as normal.

"The NSD considers this situation to be an emergency... We recommend adding foreign currency to NSD's correspondent accounts, taking into account the risk analysis of such crediting," it said in a statement.

The EU on Friday broadened its sanctions against Russia to punish it for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, targeting individuals, Russia's oil exports and major banks. read more

Neither the NSD, nor the finance ministry replied to Reuters requests for a comment on EU sanctions.

Analysts have said the sanctions would block NSD's accounts in euros as well as in Euroclear and Clearstream and will also make it impossible to service forex-denominated bonds issued by the state and Russian companies.

"There were hopes that the Euroclear-NSD bridge could be renewed but in current circumstances this will be impossible until after sanctions are lifted or special waivers are granted," Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest, said.

The NSD holds 70 trillion roubles ($1.12 trillion) worth of client assets, including 9 trillion roubles of foreign securities such as Eurobonds linked to the Russian state.

Russia has around $40 billion of international bonds outstanding, on which just under $2 billion of payments are due before the end of the year.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it has cash and is willing to pay, blaming the United States and Europe for artificially putting it on the verge of its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

"This makes it impossible to sell foreign stocks held at the NSD but given that the NSD and Euroclear have suspended cooperation earlier, some investors were unable to make any deals... anyway," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

($1 = 62.2690 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christina Fincher, Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Ukraine#Nsd#The European Union#Citibank#Russian#Euroclear#Clearstream
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Ars Technica

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Russian companies have been plunged into a technological crisis by Western sanctions that have created severe bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors, electrical equipment, and the hardware needed to power the nation’s data centers. Most of the world’s largest chip manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm, have halted...
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy