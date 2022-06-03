ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Part Ways With Manager Joe Girardi

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlfSy_0fzRsnjH00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday. Bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager.

Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski held a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“I’m around the club on a day in, day out basis,” Dombrowski said. “You’re always having the pulse of what’s happening with the team and so for me at this point, and I don’t put it all on Joe. Our club had a struggle, I’m disappointed I put the club together, I think we’re better than we played.”

He said there wasn’t really a “tipping point” that determined parting ways with Girardi and says the team hasn’t been playing well for some time.

The most important thing Dombroski says is turning the season around and the Phils need a different voice in the clubhouse.

He says Rob Thomson will provide that.

Dombrowski said in a release that the Phillies aren’t playing up to their potential and felt that change was needed.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Dombrowski said. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

Girardi has been on the hotseat as the Phillies have gotten off to a slow start this season. They’re currently 22-29, good for third place in the NL East and 12 games back of the first place New York Mets.

Girardi was hired ahead of the 2020 season after the team parted ways with Gabe Kapler, who’s now the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Girardi finished his Phillies tenure with a 132-141 record, including one season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Phillies fired Charlie Manuel in 2013, they haven’t had any luck finding a long-term manager. They’ve went through four different skippers since Manuel, including Girardi. Before him, Kapler, Pete Mackanin, and Ryne Sandberg held the position.

With those four in charge, the Phillies have a combined record of 586-701.

The Phillies haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, which is the second longest playoff drought in the MLB behind the Seattle Mariners.

The Phillies made some big signings during the offseason in Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, but all that spending has reflected into success on the field.

If the Phillies have any plans of ending that drought during this season, they’ll have to get it together quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees make blasphemous move sending surging left fielder back to Triple-A

Ever since the New York Yankees lost Giancarlo Stanton to an ankle injury about two weeks ago, they have called on Miguel Andujar to supplement in the outfield and bat clean-up. There is a good argument to be made that Andujar should be starting in left field, hitting .268 with...
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For Embarrassing Performance

We can't expect MLB umpires to be perfect as accurate as computers when it comes to the strike zone. But one umpire is getting crushed for the litany of wrong calls made in a game yesterday. During Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, umpire Bruce Dreckman...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Bobby Meacham
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Ryne Sandberg
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Charlie Manuel
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy