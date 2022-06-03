ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sightseers Warned To Respect Private Property As Sunflower Blooms Return To Yolo County

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Sunflowers have made a return in Yolo County – prompting a warning from officials to selfie-seekers.

The spectacular bloom, amounting to around 70,000 acres of sunflowers across California, typically drives crowds of people to the area to take photos in the sunflower fields.

However, crowds have caused issues for farmers in the past – like trespassing and sometimes trampling the flowers.

To try and combat the problems caused by the surge in tourists, some enterprising businesses have created their own experiences replete with sunflower viewing. Visit Yolo is urging people to head to their website and check out their “Sunflower Experience Pass” and list of participating businesses.

Officials are urging people to stay off private property and to never pick the sunflowers.

