Minneapolis, MN

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Originally published June 3, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.

According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that a man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with apparent life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. near 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue. There, shots were fired from at least one vehicle, police said. A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and did not see who shot her.

Then, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 400 block of West Broadway . Similar to the first incident, vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the area, and while on scene officers learned a man arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

In the fourth incident, shortly after 9 p.m., two men in their 20s suffered non-life threatening injuries on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North.

Lastly, a man and women were shot and suffered non-life threatening wounds while standing at a bus stop near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. This happened at around 10:40 p.m.

Minneapolis police are investigating the first four incidents, while Metro Transit police are investigating the last.

Lisa Clemons, with A Mother’s Love, believes the solution lies within the community and people must step up if they want the bloodshed to stop.

“We are losing this battle, but we can win this battle if we were all on the same page, working together, pulling resources and working with the police,” Clemons said. “Roll our sleeves up and get involved. It’s our kids, it’s our grandkids, it’s our brothers, it’s our sisters, it’s us, and the minute we own us, that’s when we can make some change.”

Two more people were shot Friday morning near 8th and Hennepin, though both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The MPD believes it will be a collaborative effort between, police, and boots-on-the-ground organizations that silences the sound of gunfire.

Anyone with information is advised to contact CrimeStoppers .

Comments / 82

Nick Bondgien
3d ago

Just by looking at the locations of the shootings it's pretty safe to say that not a single firearm used in the shootings is a legally owned one. And I'll put a C-note says that the shooter(s) are repeat offenders, with a 50%+ chance that they're out on bail.

Reply(1)
29
Jim Williams
3d ago

I just don't know what to say. it is getting to the point of why are they reporting this. Minneapolis is on track with Chicago. the mayor doesn't care the governor doesn't care the city council doesn't care. drive by any police station and count how many police cars are sitting in the parking lot. those cars are sitting idle because recruitment is way down. way to go on boot strapping the police into not doing their job.

Reply(6)
38
Gary Olson
3d ago

and tell you get rid of the Democrats that are running this state and ruining it there's no chance in stopping this stop the catch and release get and give the death penalty. let him know that's what you're going to get you play with guns do all you want for gun control it ain't going to matter to the criminals it's a law-abiding citizens that they're going to make suffer and pay for it

Reply(1)
19




CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
KARE 11

MPD: Man dies in Cedar Avenue shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials from the Minneapolis Police Department say a man in his 20s is now dead after a shooting happened on Cedar Avenue on Saturday night. MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in a press release that officers responded to reports of gunshots and 911 calls of a man down in the street near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Abdi Ali, 21-Year-Old U Of M Student From Prior Lake, Last Seen June 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student. Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m. Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland) He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning. Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
